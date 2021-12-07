St. Louis ward redistricting map one step closer to final approval

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis’ 14-ward redistricting map may be one step closer to final approval.

FOX 2’s Elliott Davis obtained a copy of  City Counselor Sheena Hamilton’s opinion on the issue, which seems to give the all-clear for the map that was drawn up by an Albermanic Committee.

The number of city wards must be reduced from 28 down to 14. The maps had to be redrawn to reflect the change.

Board President Lewis Reed was among those waiting for a legal opinion from the City Counselor to see if the map would survive a legal challenge.

At least 2 dozen groups are opposing the process Reed is overseeing, but the letter from the City Counselor’s Office indicated that the process could survive a legal process.

Still, opponents are still not happy. They say the process was flawed.

Aldermen may hold a big vote on the map tomorrow and decide on Friday whether to give it the final passage.

We’ve provided the City Counselor’s full opinion below:

