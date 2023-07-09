ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It team successfully helped a St. Louis woman get her towed vehicle back.

Raven Mayford contacted FOX 2 several weeks ago after her 2004 Durango was towed to the city’s car lot on Hall Street. The St. Louis Streets Department oversees that facility.

Mayford paid nearly $400 to get her vehicle out, but said the undercarriage of the SUV was damaged during the tow process. The Durango was drivable before the tow, she said.

Her vehicle sat outside the tow facility, where it was vandalized. Finally, it was towed back instead, and the storage charges added up again.

FOX 2 contacted the mayor’s office. Mayford went to the mayor’s office, too.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office told Mayford they could not get involved, but there was an about face after our report aired in mid-June.

“They basically just said they were sorry and that was really it, honestly,” Mayford said. “They came and met me at the tow yard, and we had it towed out of there.”

She said she wasn’t charged the storage fees, and that the city advised her to put in a claim for the damages.

Mayford believes she may get the damage fixed, according to someone from the Streets Department.

“He said he was sorry that I had to go through this, and that he wanted to help me get the damages paid for and get my truck out,” she said. “I’ll file another claim through the Citizens Service Bureau, and I guess I’m just waiting for that to go through.”