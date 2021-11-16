St. Peters drops case against homeowner with too many sunflowers in yard

ST. PETERS, Mo. — The City of St. Peters has dropped its case against a homeowner accused of having too many sunflowers in his yard.

City officials decided to take the homeowner to court after receiving multiple complaints. It’s a story that FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team has followed for months.

The homeowner, Chris Bank, said he planted the flowers to give people something to smile about.

Banks was supposed to go to trial Tuesday, but the prosecuting attorney told him he was dropping the case because the flowers are now gone.

Chris said they were destroyed in the cold weather. He said he’s not sure what will happen if he plants more sunflowers next year.

City spokeswoman Lisa Bedian said he could face the same issue if someone complains. The city ordinance states that homeowners must have a specific ratio of grass to flowers.

