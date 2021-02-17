St. Peters organization comes to aid of Jefferson County mother and kids following eviction

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Our You Paid For It team went to a St. Peters organization to ask for help on behalf of a mother and her two kids who were just evicted.

An emotional Melissa Crader called FOX 2 when she and her two kids had gotten evicted from her home in De Soto in Jefferson County. She spoke with reporter Elliott Davis in the front yard of what used to be her home.

Crader says she offered to pay the landlord some of the rent but he wouldn’t accept partial payment.

She says she couldn’t find house cleaning work because of the pandemic and had nowhere to go.

Crader called You Paid For It in desperation.

You Paid For It had already scheduled an interview with a St. Peters organization that helps those dealing with housing crisis including evictions.

The Community Council gets funding from St. Charles County as well as other government and private organizations.

It helps folks primarily in St Charles, as well as Lincoln and Warren counties.

The organization made an exception to help Crader in Jefferson County.

Community Council coordinates among more than 100 agencies to help folks in distress.

In Crader’s case, they reached groups in Jefferson County that got her and her children into a motel. The organizations will now try to see what they can do for permanent housing.

Communities Council’s Executive Director Todd Barnes wants to put out a reminder to folks to call them early on in a situation and not wait until the worst happens.

Additional resources:
http://CommunityCouncilSTC.org
http://MoHousingResources.com

