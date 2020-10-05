State Auditor tells You Paid For It Stenger schemes should have been detected

ST. LOUIS – Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway says some of Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s schemes should have been detected before taxpayers got hit.

Galloway talked to You Paid For It’s Elliott Davis.

She says the St. Louis County Council and the County Auditor failed to do enough oversight over Stenger activities such as the $67 million lease at Northwest Crossing that taxpayers will be paying on for 20 years. The lease was for space for county offices in what used to be Northwest Plaza.

Galloway pointed out that those in the St. Louis County Auditors Office had no auditing experience.

She also said he did very few audits.

