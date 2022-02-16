Sticker shock: New school in St. Charles County to cost millions more than anticipated

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Francis Howell School District in St. Charles County is left with a bad case of sticker shock. A new high school they thought would cost about $86.3 million will instead run about $164.7 million.

School officials talked to Elliott Davis about the massive miscalculation. Francis Howell School District Superintendent Nathan Hoven said they’ve tried to be completely above board throughout the process.

The money is coming from a $244 million bond issue. Construction on the high school started in May of 2021. Officials didn’t get the final bids until months later. By then, construction had already started and the school district was over a barrel.

A citizens’ group called the Francis Howell Families is livid. They accused the school district of not being transparent and not being good shepherds of taxpayers’ money. Hoven said that’s just not true.

He said the pandemic led to the cost increases, and it was beyond the school district’s control. When asked how the district guessed so wrong, he answered: “What you’re hearing from parts of our community is that at the time of the bond issue, we went in first to get ready for a vote. They were drawn up to put general cost estimates out there.”

Hoven added that they expected prices to be higher by about 10 percent, but nothing like this. What this means is other projects will have to be scrapped because the high school is costing so much.

He also said they may have to go back to voters for help to finish the work.

Chris Brooks, a member of Francis Howell Families, said: “The biggest feeling is frustration that the district has not been forthcoming. And when they do, they simply blame the pandemic for COVID, for inflation, for everything else without taking any responsibility for their lack of internal cost control for problems!”