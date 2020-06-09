Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 819 deaths/ 14,734 cases IL: 5,924 deaths/ 128,415 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Struggling small businesses may have to wait weeks longer for city funds to help in COVID-19 crisis

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Tonight on You Paid For It some small businesses may not be able to get funds the City of St. Louis is setting aside to help those dealing with the COVID Crisis.  Also, it means those who do qualify will have to wait a while longer.

 The measure for spending over $63 million to help St. Louis deal with the COVID crisis is now before the Board of Aldermen. Part of that comes from the Federal Cares Act.

Among those who will get a slice of that money are small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.

 Some $4 million has been set aside for businesses to get up to a $5,000 grants.

But there’s a catch, not all struggling businesses are eligible for the money and many are not happy about that at all.

Apparently, you can’t tap into these city funds if you’ve received money from other programs.  One southside merchant says she just received $1,000 from another program but that’s enough to disqualify her from this one.

And even businesses do qualify will have to wait a while to get in the money. Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed says it could take a month for the spending measure to make its way through the Board and into the hands of those who need it.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News