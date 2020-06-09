Struggling small businesses may have to wait weeks longer for city funds to help in COVID-19 crisis

ST. LOUIS – Tonight on You Paid For It some small businesses may not be able to get funds the City of St. Louis is setting aside to help those dealing with the COVID Crisis. Also, it means those who do qualify will have to wait a while longer.

The measure for spending over $63 million to help St. Louis deal with the COVID crisis is now before the Board of Aldermen. Part of that comes from the Federal Cares Act.

Among those who will get a slice of that money are small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Some $4 million has been set aside for businesses to get up to a $5,000 grants.

But there’s a catch, not all struggling businesses are eligible for the money and many are not happy about that at all.

Apparently, you can’t tap into these city funds if you’ve received money from other programs. One southside merchant says she just received $1,000 from another program but that’s enough to disqualify her from this one.

And even businesses do qualify will have to wait a while to get in the money. Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed says it could take a month for the spending measure to make its way through the Board and into the hands of those who need it.