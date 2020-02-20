Sunset Hills beefing up ordinances to address concern over development on flood plain

SUNSET HILLS, MO - The You Paid For It team is continuing to look at the City of Sunset Hills handling of flood plain development.

In the wake of a city-approved project drawing fire from the residents Sunset Hills, the city is now coming up with new legislation to provide more scrutiny of the development.

City leaders caught flak from residents for okaying a project that allows 57,000 cubic yards of landfill to be brought into a site where a company wants to build an industrial complex.

The legislation would require the same amount of landfill that's brought in to be taken out.

The board of aldermen would also have to okay the development.

Sunset Hills Mayor Pat Fribis says she’s going to call on the Mayors of surrounding communities to beef up their laws too.

Investigator Elliott Davis talked to the neighboring city of Fenton.

Mayor Bob Brasses told us he thinks their laws are just fine.

