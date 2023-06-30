ST. LOUIS – Despite strong support from the St. Louis Board of Aldermen for a measure to make intersections safer for the public and emergency vehicles, the effort failed.

You Paid For It started tackling the prospect of an emergency vehicle intersection last year after it was initiated and put into effect by St. Charles County. Executive Steve Ehlmann put the technology in place at more than 300 lights, which allows lights to stay green for the first responders coming through the intersection. The lights would be red for everyone else.

Elliott Davis took the idea to St. Louis Alderman Joe Vaccaro who rallied support on the Board of Aldermen. The former board voted unanimously for it.

Even current board president Megan Green was all for it, saying back in April: ”I think that kind of timing of lights is important to make sure that emergency vehicles can get to where they need to go in the fastest manner possible, but also in the safest manner possible. I think once we figure out the funding for it, it is going to pass.”

But that didn’t happen. The measure died.

You Pair For It reached back out to Board President Megan Green’s Office and got this statement:

“Thank you for reaching out to us about the Emergency Vehicle Intersection Bill from last Session. The Mayor vetoed the Bill largely because the ARPA funds that were proposed for the installation and the intersection lights went to other projects. If you would like to see a Bill introduced this session for these lights, you can reach out to the new Public Infrastructure and Utilities Committee here.“

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Former Alderman Joe Vacarro, who lost his reelection bid, had this to say, “Absolutely, it’s wrong. But when somebody gets killed, right now we have ambulances knocked over, we have police cars hit in the middle of an intersection when somebody gets killed or seriously injured. Then they’ll be going, ‘Oh, we should be doing this.’ Then it will become important.

Adolphus Pruitt, President of the St. Louis NAACP, also weighed in: “Bottom line is the system is needed whatever it costs. I would hope the city finds a way to pay for it regardless of where the source of funds are. It’s needed. It’s something that should happen, and I’m hoping that the mayor and the board of aldermen reach some sort of resolution and get this thing done. Let’s be clear police and fire should not have to come to a complete stop at an intersection when we have the technology to prevent that from happening.”

Despite what Board President Megan Green’s Office said about the mayor vetoing the measure, Nick Desideri, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, had this to say: “I want to be very clear. This bill died in the previous session of the board of aldermen when it adjourned. This bill did not pass out of the full board and onto our desk”

Right now, there are no discussions about resurrecting the legislation that appears to be dead for the time being.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Mayor’s Office released this statement:

I want to be very clear; this bill died in the previous session of the Board of Aldermen when it adjourned. This bill did not pass out of the full Board and onto our desk. You can find the status of all bills on the City’s website and whether or not it has been passed, vetoed, or signed. To my knowledge, there have been no discussions or proposed amendments during the current budget cycle on this issue due to the incredibly high cost of its implementation. As such, I do not see the value of the mayor doing an interview about a dead bill from a previous session that never even made it to her desk with no current discussion at a city level. Please let me know if you have any questions, and I know you have connected with the President’s official spokesperson, Yusuf Daneshyar, with questions as well on this issue.