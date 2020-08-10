Supporters of Lambert Airport Privatization tries to recall their main critic on the Board of Aldermen

You Paid For It

ST. LOUIS – Firm supporters of privatizing Lambert Airport are coming after St. Louis Alderwoman Cara Spencer in full force.

Spencer is one of privatization’s biggest foes. The consultants with the privatization effort are leading a petition drive to try and recall Alderwoman Spencer from office.

Spencer calls it a little more than an effort to intimidate and frighten her into backing down.

Special interests would get a multimillion-dollar payday if privatization goes through.

A group got enough signatures to put the measure on the ballot for voters to decide on in November. The measure, if passed, would force St. Louis to privatize Lambert.

The city’s Chief Fiscal Officer Comptroller Darlene Green opposes privatization calling it a bad deal for taxpayers.

No airport in the continental US has been privatized. However, supporters claim it would give the city a much-needed boost to tackle long-standing financial problems.

