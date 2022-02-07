Tax dollars paid for St. Charles County home that’s been vacant for years

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles Developmental Disabilities Resource Board spent taxpayers’ dollars on a house for people with developmental disabilities. The house cost $83,000 in 1979. It was being used for decades until recently.

The organizations that took care of the disabled in the house no longer had the staff required to operate it. As a result, the house near St. Peters has been vacant for two years.

A St. Charles County resident called FOX 2’s Elliott Davis after he wanted to buy the home and was told no. He called it a waste of taxpayer dollars for the house to just sit vacantly and deteriorate.

The head of the resource board said her members have debated what to do, but they decided they should keep the house because the need for the house is there. Once the worker shortage has passed, it may be used again.

FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team talked to one of the groups funded by the resource board who talked about how they’re doing all they can to meet the need they have now. They just don’t have people to spare.

