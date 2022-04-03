UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Supporters of the Delmar Loop Trolley are facing a big obstacle to keeping the trolley on track once it’s restarted. They’re going to reapply for a $1.26 million federal transportation grant that the Loop Trolley Organization failed to get back in October 2021.

At present, the trolley is not operating.

The grant would come from the East West Gateway Council of Governments. That’s a body of top elected government leaders and others in our area that decide on spending of federal money coming into the St. Louis area.

Jim Wild, executive director of East West Gateway, said he wasn’t sure what the outcome would be but that the competition for the money will be stiffer because there are fewer dollars.

Mayor Tishaura Jones convinced Bi-State Development to take over running the Loop Trolley back in February 2022. Money to run it will come from a special Transportation Development District that provides about $800,000 through sales taxes collected in the area where the trolley operates.

The Loop Trolley Organization said in October that they needed that grant to get the trolley rolling again but the effort failed. Would the trolley have to shut down again if the LTO can’t get the million dollars? Mayor Jones said she was optimistic that the trolley would get that money.

Supporters hope to have it up and running again in June. They’ll likely apply for the grant in August.