ST. LOUIS – People overseeing the Gateway Arch tell FOX 2 they still got they work cut out for them to get attendance back to pre-COVID levels. The Arch was among the many attractions shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s still a challenge getting visitors back.

In the year before the pandemic, park rangers counted 2,055,309 Arch visitors. Despite the 2020 shutdown, the Arch still recorded approximately 495,000 visitors.

In 2021, attendance shot back up to 1,145,081 people. From June to July in this year alone – 1,104,500 visitors.

The public made a huge investment in a facelift for the Arch years before COVID hit.

Arch supporters raised some $409 million. About 58% of that ($250 million) came from private donations, with the remaining amount being supported by your tax dollars.

A lot of work was done to make the Arch more accessible and more attractive, including a renewed focus on 24-hour security, to keep everyone as safe as possible when visiting the city’s beloved attraction.