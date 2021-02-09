Town and Country alderman tries to derail effort to bring in Missouri State Auditor

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Town and Country residents contacted FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team to spotlight an effort by an alderman to sidetrack their efforts for a state audit.

Alderman Jonathan Benigas’ resolution asked citizens not to sign an audit petition and to take their names off the petition if they have signed that petition.

At Monday’s meeting, the board of aldermen decided to table the matter for two weeks after receiving pushback from citizens angry over the attempt to derail the petition.

Those trying to bring in the state auditor say they just need a couple hundred more signatures on the petition. They are angry over city spending on projects that they want to see investigated.