Town and Country citizens earn enough signatures to request a state audit of city government

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Citizens in Town and Country scored a huge victory in their battle to bring the state auditor to their city.

Lindsey Butler, one of the organizers of the audit petition, said they’ve been officially certified by the St. Louis County Election Board as having enough signatures to get an audit.

Many citizens have their doubts about city spending after things went south on a number of pricey projects.

You Paid For It first reported months ago on their effort to get an audit and it’s been an uphill struggle.

At one point, a Town and Country alderman introduced a resolution telling citizens not to sign the audit petition or take their name off if they had signed it. That gambit backfired. Hundreds of people signed up after that.

Citizens needed to collect 700 signatures; they say they got 1,000.

The county board of elections will forward the results to the Missouri State Auditor’s Office, which will begin the long process of digging into spending in Town and Country.