Town and Country citizens pursue audit of city spending

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Citizens in the west St. Louis County city of Town and Country called the You Paid For It team to spotlight what they call questionable spending by the city.

They’re also pushing for a state audit to get answer about several projects and other spending they say cost taxpayers plenty.

One of those now pushing for an audit is former Alderwoman Lindsey Butler.

She’s criticizing a project she once supported. She soured on the Town Square project when the costs kept going up. The park project was budget for $10 million but was originally budgeted for a lot less. 

Another project citizens point to as questionable called for redoing the intersection of Ballas and Clayton roads. But after spending some $275,000, city officials abandoned the project.

Citizens have already started an online petition to collect the necessary signatures to obtain the state audit. They need a total of 750 signatures.

