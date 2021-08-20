Trash service stops for hundreds of Jefferson County residents

MADISON, Ill. - Thousands of racing fans are expected to race over to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

NASCAR and Indycar Series are the main events of the weekend, with an Indy Lights Race and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series - Toyota 200 set for Friday.

Saturday’s activities start earlier, gates open at 9 a.m., with an extensive lineup:

Saturday, Aug. 21 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline NTT INDYCAR SERIES

9 a.m. – Spectator gates open9:15-10:05 a.m. – Vintage Indy Cars11:30-11:50 a.m. – Indy Pro 2000 warm-up laps12:15-1:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice2:05-2:25 p.m. – Indy Lights warm-up laps2:45 p.m. – Indy Pro 2000 race (55 laps or 45 minutes)4-5 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying5:30 p.m. – Second Indy Lights race (75 laps)6:30 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 pre-race show7:10 p.m. – Driver introductions7:40 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline and Axalta (260 laps, 325 miles)9:50 p.m. – Fan track walk (approximately five minutes after checkered flag)10:15-11:45 p.m. – Monster Energy Boom After the Zoom concert featuring Steel Panther Schedule subject to change.

“So excited for these races," a fan at Friday night’s event said. “They come out here with the Bommarito 500 and they are going to put their best out there for us to watch and enjoy."

While fans are excited, organizers said they are also glad to bring an economic impact to the region.

“We do probably about a 50 million dollar economic impact over these two days and that's fabulous and it's continuing to grow every year,” said John Bommarito, owner of Bommarito Automotive Group.

Organizers aren’t the only ones glad to be on the track.

“As a driver, it's one of our favorite tracks to come to,” said Sage Karam SAGE KARAM, professional racecar driver, NTT Indycar Series.

Tickets are still available for Saturday night’s event.