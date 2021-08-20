Trash service stops for hundreds of Jefferson County residents

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Residents of Jefferson County near Fenton are coping with big trash troubles.
They contacted Fox 2’s Elliott Davis after Waste Management canceled their trash hauling service. Hundreds of people got a letter telling them that their service was being discontinued for route density problems.
Many said they called other carriers but were told they couldn’t handle the extra business. Waste Management told Fox 2 that they used a specialized smaller truck for their route but they didn’t want the expense of maintaining it any longer.
Fox 2 reached out to Jefferson County authorities who would only say they didn’t deal with trash haulers.