UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – University City pumped a lot of money into the effort to pass Proposition F in order to generate money for the firefighters’ pension.

That measure was voted down convincingly at the polls, but the city has another problem on its hands. Taxpayer watchdog Tom Sullivan, a University City resident, is now suing the city. Sullivan’s suit says the city violated state law by spending money to convince voters to pass it.

The city hired a marketing firm to produce campaign material promoting the benefits of Prop F. City Manager Gregory Rose says the city spent $41,000 with the firm.

Sullivan contends they violated a state law that says political subdivisions can’t spend tax dollars to promote ballot issues and other measures.

Even though the material University City paid for only gives the benefits of Prop F, the city manager nonetheless contends the city did not breaking the law and its campaign was for information purposes only for residents.

Sullivan hopes to prove otherwise in court.