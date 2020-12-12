University City to begin discussing discontinuance of idle Delmar Loop Trolley

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – University City officials began to talk about when they could start looking to pull the plug on the Delmar Loop Trolley that shut down a year ago with the exception of a few weekends. The Trolley cost taxpayers $51 Million Dollars.

The You Paid For It team talked to the University City, City Manager Gregory Rose about when the city could start looking at the possibility of shutting down the Trolley route thru U-City, taking up the tracks, and taking down the overhead wires to restore Delmar to what it was before.

Rose said the city would begin that hard look on the fate of the Trolley in July of 2022.

The Trolley Organization already put up a $300,000 bond to help restore Delmar.

Rose said the cost would be more like $1.5 million and would take about 6 months.

He said he wanted to give the organization enough time to make a go of it; the Trolley’s fate was interrupted by the COVID crisis.

Rose told the You Paid For It team the cost of the restoration would be paid by U-City Taxpayers or the city would go after the Loop Trolley organization even if it’s out of business.

The main architect of the Trolley Joe Edwards said he didn’t know when the Trolley could get rolling again.