ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Army Veteran Rick Coker suffered a brain aneurism several years back. He was in VA hospital at Jefferson Barracks at the time. But his wife ran into trouble trying to move him to a nursing home.

He had dropped a federal benefit years before that he didn’t need at the time. The decision came back to bite him.

”About 12 years ago he had a double brain aneurism and went into the hospital and was put on Medicare Part A and Part B. A few years after that we realized that we were being charged $180 for Medicare when veterans do not need to be on Medicare because they get free medication and doctor visits thru the VA.” said wife Lori Coker.

Why does he need it?

“That’s what pays for the doctor’s visits and the medicine they will not use the medicine that he gets prescribed by the VA because it’s not properly shipped and wrapped and bubble wrapped,“ said Lori.

Still, Lori believes Uncle Sam should make some allowances for her veteran husband.

”These people fought for our country and they can’t even get put in a nursing home when it’s time for us to take care of them and it’s just I’m beside myself I don’t know what to do. I have nowhere to turn now except for maybe you.” said Lori.

I got to work first reaching the VA They referred me to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for answers and action. I did reach that agency I’m waiting for a response.

i Coker and her husband are waiting too.

”And it hurts him as much as it hurts me, if not more, being he has dementia and he cannot forget me. But nobody cares about that. They should he’s a veteran for Christ’s sake,“ said Coker.