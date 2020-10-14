Village in Franklin County shuts off 70-year-old’s water during pandemic

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A Franklin County resident called the You Paid For It team for help after the Village of Miramiguoa shut off the water at her home.

The village says she owes $125 and that her partial payments still left her behind.

Connie Shoemaker says she’s frustrated and outraged. She’s a retired nurse and living on Social Security.

She says the COVID-19 pandemic is an especially bad time to cut off the water. Her pleas to village officials haven’t been heard.

She carries buckets of water from the home of neighbors so she can wash up but it’s a struggle.

Shoemaker says she just can’t believe she’s being treated like this in her own village.

FOX 2 contacted the village clerk, who says everyone in the village must pay their bill.