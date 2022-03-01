Wellston woman still stuck with dangerous abandoned home next door

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Sarah Ray has taught school in Wellston for 40 years and can’t believe how her city is treating her now.

She called FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team back in August to help get the derelict house next door torn down, saying city officials were dragging their feet.

Now, months later, it’s still not torn down. FOX 2’s Elliott Davis did two reports on this issue questioning why the house hasn’t been demolished.

The city’s mayor was blaming the St. Louis County’s Collector of Revenue’s Office for the delay in getting the deed to the house to tear it down.

A spokesperson for the Revenue Office released a statement, saying: “It was determined that the office never received the required documents. The Back Taxes Office reached out to the City of Wellston and informed them of the situation.”

After getting that email, FOX 2 reached out to Mayor Nathaniel Griffin again and told him what the county said.

He said the city then resubmitted the required documents to get the process moving. He said Wellston had sent in the required information the first time. He said right now, he just wants to get the bad house torn down to give Sarah Ray a break.