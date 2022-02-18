What’s next for Loop Trolley after Bi-State board agrees to take over?

ST. LOUIS — Bi-State Development is trying to give the failed Delmar Loop Trolley a new lease on life. Right now, the trolley is shut down.

On Friday, the Bi-State Board of Commissioners voted to authorize Bi-State president and CEO Taulby Roach to begin negotiations with the Trolley Organization.

Under the deal to be hammered out, the Trolley Organization would pay Bi-State to operate the trolley.

The money would come from sales taxes collected in a special taxing district of businesses along the route where the trolley runs through the Delmar Loop and into the City of St Louis.

The Bi-State Board turned down the idea of running the trolley two years ago. The turnaround this time came at the urging of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

She said she was fearful of what she called the threat by the federal government to go after tens of millions of dollars that was spent on the trolley. Commissioner Derrick Keith Cox, the lone “no” vote to this deal, said only the trolley district and not the whole region was on the hook for repaying the feds if it came to that.

Elliott Davis asked Taulby Roach how could Bi-State tackle the trolley troubles when it had so many other problems of its own. He said it was important for officials to show leadership to rescue this project.

Officials also plan to take another shot at getting a $1.26 million dollar federal grant from East-West Gateway.

The agency rejected that request from the trolley organization last time out, Mayor Jones believes Officials will have better luck this time.|



So, far there’s no timetable on when the trolley could once again be up and running.