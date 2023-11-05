ST. LOUIS — Parents called the You Paid For It Team about school bus woes. They say even though the district switched bus companies and is paying more with the new one they are seeing the same old problems. Buses are not showing up, leaving kids stranded at the bus stops.

Elliott Davis talked to the new St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Keisha Scarlett. She said it’s a nationwide problem brought on by a bus driver shortage, and so far they haven’t figured out how to solve it.

The school district paid about $4 million more for the new company it hired after so much criticism of the old company. The problem is expensive; the district is allocating $2 million a year for taxicabs to get kids to school.