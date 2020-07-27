Will the $7 million Cure Violence program deliver on the promise to cut homicides 40 to 50 percent? You Paid For It

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved $7 million for the Cure Violence anti-crime program.

It was supposed to dramatically reduce murders in St Louis, instead homicides are up dramatically.

Board President Lewis Reed, the main backer of Cure Violence blamed the program’s pitfalls on Mayor Krewson’s Administration. But the representatives for the Mayor said part of the problem came from the pandemic which slowed down the program’s implementation.

While backers of Cure Violence said it would bring down murders 40 or 50 percent when it was rolled out to the public last September, no one is committing to that now. Contracts have been recently awarded for the program and workers have now hit the streets, but it’s likely too soon to see the impact that is hoped for.