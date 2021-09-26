With moratorium over, St. Louis sheriff now free to carry out evictions

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It Team is speaking with St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts, who has resumed evictions following the lifting of the eviction moratorium.

At present, there is a backlog of about 130 eviction cases in St. Louis.

Sheriff Betts says he’s not fielding extra crews at the moment and will just use the current two-person crew to handle the job.

Betts says landlords must go to circuit court and get a judge’s order for eviction. Once a person is notified by the sheriff, they have three days to vacate the residence.

Betts thought there would be a lot more evictions but that can still happen.

Meanwhile, there are still resources in the city to help struggling families pay their rent. A spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones says people can call 2-1-1 to get more information on the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.