With new federal funds incoming, St. Louis County Council wants answers on spending over prior aid money

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Members of the St. Louis County Council are meeting to decide how to spend $190 million in new federal pandemic funds coming to the county.

Some of the ideas include spending to help stave off eviction and more ideas to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Even as they decide how to spend the new money, the council is still after answers on the spending on the $173 million in Cares Act money the county got the first time.

Before the council gave up its oversight powers and let County Executive Dr. Sam Page and his administration decide how the money should be spent.

Many of the council members didn’t like how the Page administration handled the money. For one, they felt north St. Louis County got short changed in COVID testing.

The majority on the council voted to ask the governor to order a state audit on how the money was spent to make sure you got your tax dollars’ worth.

This time, the council will decide on how the money will be spent.

The Page administration has accused some council members of playing politics in their criticism of his handling of the pandemic funds, saying he has spent the money wisely.

So far, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has not said whether he’ll order the state auditor to conduct an audit of the Page administration’s spending of the Cares Act funds.