ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A north St. Louis County resident who won a battle against Missouri unemployment officials says she’s not getting a fair deal.

Taylor Brown won her case on appeal to get unemployment benefits. But that was a month ago, and she still hasn’t received the money she’s entitled to.

“I have been waiting. This is going on week four. I’ve been unable to receive any kind of explanation, any kind of time frame, just anything from Missouri unemployment,” she said.

Brown was released from her job in a call center in June of this year. Her employer said it was for bad conduct related to the job. The Missouri Department of Employment Security denied her benefit based on that allegation from her employer.

She appealed to a department tribunal and won.

“What that means is that although I was at one point disqualified, that was overturned. And all of the weeks that I filed for unemployment are due to me,” Brown said.

She says she’s supposed to get about $1,600. That may not sound like a lot to some, but Brown says it’s an awful lot to her, and she needs that money to catch up on her bills.

“I’m unable to do what I need to do with my funds. Like I said, the funds were due to me almost a month ago,” she said.

“I feel like the Department of Labor is dropping the ball. I just feel like they’re not showing any sympathy or empathy due to their issue. They’re not caring that I have bills due; they’re not caring there are needs waiting for those funds, along with telling me I have to wait.”

FOX 2 reached out to the Missouri Department of Employment Security on this deal. We have not heard back.