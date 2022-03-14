Wood River citizens’ group trying to block $11 million rec center

WOOD RIVER, Illinois — Wood River Citizens are trying to derail plans by some on the City Council to build a new Recreation Center.

It would be built alongside the existing Round House Rec Center. Residents even overwhelmingly passed a resolution to save the Round House and condemn the idea of a new recreation center. That measure passed overwhelmingly.

FOX 2’s Elliott Davis caught up with Councilman Scott Tweedy, one of the council members pushing this deal. He admitted that the proposed price tag had gone from about $7.5 million to close to $11 million now. Tweedy said he still believes it’s a good deal for taxpayers’ dollars.

The last Wood River Mayor was defeated in the last mayor’s race partly because of her support for a new rec center. Despite that, the Council Majority seems poised to go down the same road.

The City of Wood River was looking at tearing down the historic rec center at one point until citizens discovered the plan and mounted opposition to it.

City officials said there’s no danger now of the Round House being closed, but citizens said they’re just not taking any chances.

Even Wood River’s mayor said the city had greater priorities than a recreation center, and he feared it would end up being a burden on taxpayers.