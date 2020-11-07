Wood River citizens win battle against city over historic community center

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – The You Paid For It team has been spotlighting a citizen’s fight against Wood River City Hall since February.

This past election day, they won a big victory in their battle to save the Roundhouse Community Center and ask the city to stop spending money on a proposed new community center.

The measure passed with 72 percent of the vote.

You Paid For It got the call from citizens back in February when one Wood River resident hired a lawyer to fight city hall. Bill Dettmers told investigator FOX 2 that Wood River officials were changing the intent of a law passed by voters and were going to build a new community center for $8 million.

But instead of suing, Dettmers organized citizens and got an advisory measure on the ballot to let city hall know how they felt in no uncertain terms.

The big question is whether the mayor and the council will abide by the demands in the ballot measure.

Mayor Cheryl Maguire has emphasized it’s an advisory measure. But she said officials would meet and decide their next step.