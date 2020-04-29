You Paid For It: Alderman wants city officials to take 2-week furlough

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis alderman believes top city officials should take a two-week furlough to help the city deal with its financial crisis.

Alderman Joe Vaccaro says that would include the mayor, the board of aldermen, and various department heads.

Vaccaro says they need to send a message that they too are willing to make sacrifices.

He says it’s not like all the officials would just up and leave for two weeks. He says they could spread out their furlough days over months.

Mayor Krewson’s office says the mayor wait and see Vaccaro’s proposal before making up her mind about it.

A spokesman for the mayor says she’s already doing a lot to cut costs, like freezing nonessential hiring and spending.

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed says he’s all in and supports Vaccaro’s furlough idea 100 percent.