Breaking News
IL: 2,125 deaths/48,102 cases; MO: 314 deaths/7,303 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

You Paid For It: Alderman wants city officials to take 2-week furlough

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis alderman believes top city officials should take a two-week furlough to help the city deal with its financial crisis.

Alderman Joe Vaccaro says that would include the mayor, the board of aldermen, and various department heads.

Vaccaro says they need to send a message that they too are willing to make sacrifices.
He says it’s not like all the officials would just up and leave for two weeks. He says they could spread out their furlough days over months.

Mayor Krewson’s office says the mayor wait and see Vaccaro’s proposal before making up her mind about it.

A spokesman for the mayor says she’s already doing a lot to cut costs, like freezing nonessential hiring and spending.

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed says he’s all in and supports Vaccaro’s furlough idea 100 percent.

Share this story

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News