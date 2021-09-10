You Paid For It: Alton School District sees higher number of students test positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It Team is shining the light on the Alton School District that’s seeing a higher number of students testing positive for COVID-19.

Fox 2’s Elliott Davis talked to Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner who said there’s a big difference from last year when it was mainly staff catching COVID. Now, most of the cases are students.

Last week, 26 students tested positive for COVID. There were another 64 in quarantine. One staff member tested positive. The superintendent also said the state is slow in giving the school district guidance on implementing its directives.

For example, there’s a mask mandate ordered by the state. But, the state was late giving the district particulars on implementing that or sharing the rules for quarantining people.

Now, there’s a new order by the governor to vaccinate staff, but the district doesn’t yet have the state guidance for that.

The superintendent says the district is scrambling to implement all the directives. In some cases, furniture is being moved out of classrooms to create space for social distancing.

Tents have even been put out for students’ lunch hour and some lunch periods have been staggered.

The superintendent said the district got $33 million in pandemic funds that have been a lifesaver. The district has had a lot of extra expenses coping with the COVID crisis.