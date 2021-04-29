You Paid For It: Are taxpayers getting their money’s worth from local government agencies?

CLAYTON, Mo. – After receiving questions and complaints from viewers, FOX 2 is taking a closer look how your tax dollars are spent at five local government agencies. We’ve learned county residents are shelling out money for big paychecks from agencies giving you questionable results.

Among the agencies we examined were the St. Louis County Executive’s Office, where some of the political appointees of Sam Page are paid out of other departments’ budgets.

A spokesman for Sam Page says their office is required to do it that way. But St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch says it’s not a requirement but rather an option.

The Missouri State Auditor criticized that system in her audit for disgraced for County Executive Steve Stenger, who also used it. The audit says it doesn’t lend itself to transparency.

FOX 2 also took a look at the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership. The head of that agency is paid an annual salary of $260,000. Many officials have questioned whether you’re getting your money’s worth.

In addition, we looked at the Convention Center, the troubled Normandy Schools Collaborative, and all the money you’re paying the folks that run the safety-plagued MetroLink transit system.