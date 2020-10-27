You Paid For It: Bad building posing threat to St. Louis child care center

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis child care center contact FOX 2 for help when the city wouldn’t answer their pleas to tear down an abandoned building next to the business.

They ‘ve been trying to get something done for 4 years.

Vagrants and others use the building to do drugs. Not only that, bricks are actually falling off the bad building and that’s especially worrisome.

The You Paid For It team headed to see the man at the top, St. Louis Building Commissioner Frank Oswald.

The commissioner moved fast. Oswald promised to send an inspector out to take a look. After doing so, Oswald said the building would be added to the city’s demolition list. There’s no word on when it will be torn down.