You Paid For It: Belleville residents want answers from city over long-delayed demo project

BELLEVILLE, Il–Residents from the Belleville area call the You Paid For It Team to help them get rid of a terrible eyesore attracting trouble to their neighborhood.

It’s the old Executive Inn on Centerville Avene that’s half demolished. Work on it stopped in 2016. A person with the Belleville Building Department said the owner was tearing it down when OSHA got involved and work stopped.

Apparently, though nothing has been done since. Residents say drug use goes on in the old building and there’s a foul stench in the summer from water in the swimming pool. The building sits right across from the state of Illinois’ Children’s Services building. We tried getting answers and were referred to the City Attorney, who did not get back to us. We contacted Mayor Mark Eckert, who also didn’t return calls.

Residents are left to pray something gets done about this danger and soon