You Paid For It: Bunker Hill residents boiling mad over high water bills

BUNKER HILL, IL–The You Paid For It Team heads to Macoupin County where residents of the City of Bunker Hill are boiling mad over over a big hike in their water bill.

It was increased years back but residents say they are still feeling the impact now. Some say their water bills have doubled since the increase in 2017.

Citizens have been doing everything they know how to get the city to lower what it charges for water with no luck

Elliott Davis talked to Mayor Betty Phelps, who said the city had a big deficit when she took over. The water rates were hiked and now Bunker Hill has a surplus.

Still citizens say the city is balancing its budget on the backs of citizens.