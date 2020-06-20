You Paid For It: Changing the St. Louis residency rule a near certainty to go to voters

ST. LOUIS – A measure that would allow St. Louis City workers to live where they want is almost certain to go on the ballot, following a vote Friday by the Board of Aldermen.

The measure, proposed by Alderman Joe Vaccaro, could affect some 6,000 city employees.

Twenty aldermen voted in favor of the measure, making it a near lock to go on the November ballot.

Past efforts in the board to get it on the ballot have failed.

Mayor Krewson tried to get the Missouri Legislature to overturn the residency rule but that effort was derailed by the coronavirus crisis.

The mayor said the rule is keeping the city from addressing the shortage of police officers. Many prospects just don’t want to move to the city.