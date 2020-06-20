Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 948 deaths/ 17,201 cases IL: 6,580 deaths/ 135,470 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

You Paid For It: Changing the St. Louis residency rule a near certainty to go to voters

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A measure that would allow St. Louis City workers to live where they want is almost certain to go on the ballot, following a vote Friday by the Board of Aldermen.

The measure, proposed by Alderman Joe Vaccaro, could affect some 6,000 city employees.

Twenty aldermen voted in favor of the measure, making it a near lock to go on the November ballot.

Past efforts in the board to get it on the ballot have failed.

Mayor Krewson tried to get the Missouri Legislature to overturn the residency rule but that effort was derailed by the coronavirus crisis.

The mayor said the rule is keeping the city from addressing the shortage of police officers. Many prospects just don’t want to move to the city.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News