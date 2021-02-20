You Paid For It: City water crew cleans up mess left by water pressure fix

ST. LOUIS–It was supposed to be a simple job. Or so Krystalyn Chapman thought. It turns out it was not was not so easy after all and ultimately it had her calling You Paid For It for help.

The St Louis Water Department came out to her southside house to fix a problem with the water pressure. But the Water department inadvertantly spilled some of the rocks into the sewer inlet. That caused a blockage and a backup, creating a nasty mess in her home.

She tried to get the city to come take a look but had no luck.

She called the You Paid For It Team and we went straight to the Mayor’s office.

Not long afterward, the Water Department had a crew out to Chapman’s home to clean up the mess.