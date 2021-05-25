You Paid for It: Collinsville superintendent criticizes decision to move ahead with assessment tests

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The superintendent of Collinsville School District #10 says districts like his are getting a bad deal from the US Department of Education.

Federal officials ordered states to give students assessment tests. The tests are supposed to measure how far kids have fallen behind during the pandemic.

But Dr. Brad Skertich says it’s a bad idea to test kids so soon considering they were out of school for a year because of COVID and time is need for them to readjust to being back in school.

Skertich says a better option would have been to wait until the fall to do a series of tests in the fall, winter, and spring to measure their progress.

The Department of Education allowed school districts waive the tests last year during the height of the pandemic. Skertich says they should have done the same this year.

He and other Illinois school superintendents, along with the Illinois Education Department, tried to get federal education officials to change their mind about giving the test this year. But they had no luck.

Illinois and Missouri, and all the nation’s school districts, must give the assessment tests.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News