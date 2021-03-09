You Paid For It: COVID vaccination frustrations for Lake St. Louis seniors

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Senior citizens in Lake St. Louis have run into a brick wall trying to get the COVID vaccine.

Nancy Lemora is 71 her husband is 70 with medical issues. She says they signed up with nine different organization several months ago and still have not received a shot.

Nancy says she’s not alone. She says a lot of seniors in her area are having the same trouble and she’s angry and frustrated.

Many seniors, like Nancy, have been trying to get a shot from nearby counties with no luck.

FOX 2 went to Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, the head of the St Charles Health Department, for answers.

Cianci-Chapman says the county is not getting enough vaccine for its population.

He says there are more than 100,000 people eligible for the shot but St. Charles is just getting 1,200 doses a week from the state.

In recent weeks, he says they’ve received 3,400 doses. However, it’s just a drop in the bucket compared to the need.

Cianci-Chapman says part of the problem is that in the beginning the State of Missouri didn’t send enough vaccine to the most-populated areas like St. Charles County, St. Louis County and St. Louis City.