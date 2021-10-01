You Paid For It: Disabled resident shares opinion on relocating University City council chambers

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A disabled University City resident thinks the idea of relocating the ornate council chambers out of city hall to the shuttered former library next door is a bad deal.

The city is spending $2.2 million to move the council chamber and the courts. City Manager Gregory Rose said they’re moving the council chamber to make it more accessible to the disabled.

But Earl Higgins, who is confined to a wheelchair, said the current chamber is accessible and he said he’s had no trouble getting to the meetings.

He points out the current chamber is ornate, historic, and shouldn’t be moved. The city actually paid $1 million to spruce up city hall years back to make the building more ADA compliant.

Higgins is wondering how the old closed library building would be any more accessible. City hall was built in the early 1900s and became the municipal city hall in 1930.