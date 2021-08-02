You Paid For It: Drainage issues lead to sinking house in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Frustrated families in a St Charles County community called the You Paid For It team about a threat to their homes.

They’re dealing with a storm drainage program that washing away part of their property, and a storm sewer that the county won’t fix. The broken storm sewer line is next to a condemned, sinking house. It’s been condemned for the past year, yet St. Charles officials say they won’t fix the sewer until the house is torn down. The county is waiting for the family that abandoned the house and their mortgage company to figure that out.

FOX 2 spoke with Jared Agee from the county’s building and code enforcement department, who said the county didn’t want to spend the money it would take to tear down the house—between $10,000 and $30,000—even though the sinking house is such a huge headache in the subdivision.

Some of the residents are fearful this is taking a toll on their property values.

The homes next to the sinking house seem to be having the most trouble with cracking foundations, sinking retaining walls, and air conditioners pulling away from the side of houses.