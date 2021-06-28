You Paid for It: Drop in local COVID cases breathes new life for Arnold Rec Center

ARNOLD, Mo. – The city of Arnold tells the You Paid for It Team that the city’s recreation center has made dramatic progress since our first report.

City Administrator Bryan Richison says the vaccinations have made folks feel safer about coming to the center. Richison says they’ve gone from 83 patrons to over 800.

Arnold dramatically dropped the rates for residents and nonresidents alike.

Arnold had been losing between $50,000 and $150,000 a year.

Richison hopes the rec center can break even in 2022. He says it’s the jewel of the city’s parks and recreation system.

