EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A desperate tenant contacts FOX 2’s You Paid For It team to get the East St. Louis Housing Authority to finally take care of a years-long problem at her apartment.

Victoria Moore says she has a big hole in her bathroom and laundry room floor. She worries about stepping into the hole in the dark.

Moore has been dealing with this hole since about 2016. She says the housing authority told her several times that it would put in a work order, but no one ever came to fix the problem, so she’s been stuck with it.

FOX 2 tried to contact the housing authority, but no one answered or phone calls or email. Reporter Elliott Davis went to their office and reached someone in the executive director’s office. They told us what they’d Moore multiple times: that they’ll put in a work order. We will stay on this until the work gets done.