You Paid For It examines St. Louis Economic Development Partnership’s six-figure salaries, high-priced offices

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It team is shining the spotlight on a St. Louis agency spending big bucks on six-figure salaries and offices.

The St. Louis Economic Development Partnership in Clayton was the agency used by former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger in the pay-to-play scheme that sent him to federal prison.

The organization says it’s made a lot of changes to make sure those abuses don’t happen again.

But some area leaders still aren’t convinced you’re getting the best bang for your buck.

The head of the organization, President and CEO Rodney Crim, makes $260,000 a year.

There are nearly a half-dozen people under him also making six figures.

In addition to the pay, you’re shelling out big bucks for fancy Clayton offices. One of them on Forsyth in Clayton costs you $448,000. Another on South Central in Clayton was $308,000.

FOX 2 asked the partnership to speak with Rodney Crim on camera. We were turned down. They would not make the head of the board of directors available either.

We noticed something strange when looking at the organization’s website. There were nine projects listed that were four years old. Among them the NGA project. Area political leaders deserve the lion’s share of the credit for that.

The partnership also lists the effort to get Amazon’s second headquarters, which ended up going to Virginia.

Another project on their website – the Old Jamestown Mall that closed in 2014. After we started asking questions about what the agency was doing, the projects were taken down from the website and replace with a note that said “under construction.”

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed says the salaries at the partnership are out of whack and there should be a review of what they’re doing and a review of the salaries.