You Paid For It examines St. Louis Economic Development Partnership’s six-figure salaries, high-priced offices

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It team is shining the spotlight on a St. Louis agency spending big bucks on six-figure salaries and offices.

The St. Louis Economic Development Partnership in Clayton was the agency used by former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger in the pay-to-play scheme that sent him to federal prison.

The organization says it’s made a lot of changes to make sure those abuses don’t happen again.

But some area leaders still aren’t convinced you’re getting the best bang for your buck.
The head of the organization, President and CEO Rodney Crim, makes $260,000 a year.

There are nearly a half-dozen people under him also making six figures.

In addition to the pay, you’re shelling out big bucks for fancy Clayton offices. One of them on Forsyth in Clayton costs you $448,000. Another on South Central in Clayton was $308,000.

FOX 2 asked the partnership to speak with Rodney Crim on camera. We were turned down. They would not make the head of the board of directors available either.

We noticed something strange when looking at the organization’s website. There were nine projects listed that were four years old. Among them the NGA project. Area political leaders deserve the lion’s share of the credit for that.

The partnership also lists the effort to get Amazon’s second headquarters, which ended up going to Virginia.

Another project on their website – the Old Jamestown Mall that closed in 2014. After we started asking questions about what the agency was doing, the projects were taken down from the website and replace with a note that said “under construction.”

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed says the salaries at the partnership are out of whack and there should be a review of what they’re doing and a review of the salaries.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News