You Paid For It: Examining possible drawbacks of mass vaccination events

ST. LOUIS – Affinia Healthcare has been focusing on delivering vaccines to underserved communities in north St. Louis City and County and some areas of south St. Louis.

Dr. Kendra Holmes, senior vice president of Affinia, says mass vaccination events have their good and bad points when it comes to reaching the unvaccinated members of minority communities.

She says many of them are essential workers who don’t have transportation or who face other obstacles and so avoid the mass vaccination site that they can’t get too.

Those hosting those events have made some modifications since the rollout. At one such event, 3,000 people were expected but only 700 showed up. The numbers have gotten better since then.

Holmes says the mass vaccinations are good in that they’re getting the vaccines to more people. However, she stresses the need to meet people where they are at church and other places in their community.

Holmes does say more focus should have been placed on getting the vaccines to the minority communities at the onset since their death rates from COVID were often three times higher than other groups.