You Paid for It: Failed Arnold golf course costs taxpayers millions

ARNOLD, Mo. – The city of Arnold spent $7 million for a local golf course only to have to close the course because it was bleeding money.

The city even hired a consultant beforehand to advise them on whether it was a good idea and their own consultant told them no. Arnold went ahead and purchased the golf course for $4 million.

A grim reality soon set in – the golf course was flooded about 80% of the time. That started a steady stream of lost business. The city bought the business in 2007. By the time they decided to shut the course down in 2019, the city government had spent another $3 million.

This bad deal cost taxpayers around $7 million.

This happened under a previous administration. All the council members responsible for the deal are gone.

But at least they’ll have something to remind them of this deal. The golf course was turned into a public park.