You Paid For It: Fairview Heights woman turns to FOX2 over unemployment check problems

Fairview Heights, Ill. – A resident of Fairview Heights called the You Paid For It team after qualifying for unemployment that she still could not receive.

Judith Moore was told how much unemployment she would get, but the problem came about when she tried to use her debit card to access the funds.

She applied in April and six months later she is still waiting.

Moore says she’s just been getting the runaround by the employment office. They even sent her a document she could not read because it was in Spanish which she doesn’t speak.

The You Paid For It team reached out to state officials who said they would look into the situation and offered some other advice such as going back to the card issuer.

