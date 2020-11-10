You Paid For It: Farmington couple dealing with mistake by unemployment officials

FARMINGTON, Mo. – The You Paid For It Team answered the call for help from a couple from Farmington, Missouri.

Sarah Hazelett was laid off of her job at a healthcare transportation company because of COVID. However, Missouri unemployment officials said she quit her job and denied her claim.

Hazelett appealed the decision and her company also appealed on her behalf. Even still, her claim was still stalled. She was told she’d have to drop her appeal before the unemployment officials would even consider a remedy.

Meanwhile, it was a financial disaster. Hazelett and her husband had to live on his disability. The couple also lost their car.

They had called everyone they could think of and finally reached out to FOX 2.

Our You Paid For It got on the case and contacted the Missouri Labor Department. Within days, the situation changed for the better. Hazelett said she’s now getting her unemployment checks.