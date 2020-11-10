You Paid For It: Farmington couple dealing with mistake by unemployment officials

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, Mo. – The You Paid For It Team answered the call for help from a couple from Farmington, Missouri.

Sarah Hazelett was laid off of her job at a healthcare transportation company because of COVID. However, Missouri unemployment officials said she quit her job and denied her claim.

Hazelett appealed the decision and her company also appealed on her behalf. Even still, her claim was still stalled. She was told she’d have to drop her appeal before the unemployment officials would even consider a remedy.

Meanwhile, it was a financial disaster. Hazelett and her husband had to live on his disability. The couple also lost their car.

They had called everyone they could think of and finally reached out to FOX 2.

Our You Paid For It got on the case and contacted the Missouri Labor Department. Within days, the situation changed for the better. Hazelett said she’s now getting her unemployment checks. 

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News