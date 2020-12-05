You Paid For It: Ferguson fears rise in COVID cases, issues emergency order

FERGUSON, Mo. – The city of Ferguson is alarmed by the rise in COVID cases in the city. Mayor Ella Jones issued an emergency order to get the town’s attention.

Jones took the action after a series of findings put together by her fire chief.

On Nov. 17 they discovered 147 cases.

On Nov. 24 there were 187 cases, and on Nov.29 there were 242 cases.

The Mayor said her emergency order is to make sure everyone is in step with St. Louis County COVID requirements.

Everyone will be required to wear masks and restaurants can only do carryout.

The Mayor plans to be out in the community this weekend handing out masks and thermometers to residents.

The Mayor told the You Paid For It team that her biggest fear is people not taking the pandemic seriously and believing that they’re not going to be impacted.